Bahraini King's Adviser Hails Deep-Rooted Relations With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini King's Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmad lauded on Sunday the brotherly deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Bahrain, referring to both countries as "one country".

Speaking to Bahrain TV, he recalled the period of Iraq's brutal invasion of Kuwait, where he worked as an employee of Bahrain's embassy in Washington.

During the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, the Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad who was still a college student at that time, joined a voluntary solidarity campaign supporting Kuwait against the invasion, pointed out.

He added that he used to go to the Kuwaiti embassy in Washington everyday at the invasion time in order to show support to and solidarity with Kuwait. (end)

