               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Marking Nat'l Day, Kuwait Folklore Troupes Perform Ardha Dance


2/25/2024 3:05:40 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Ali Al-Rashedi

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Celebrating the country's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day, Kuwaiti folklore troupes performed the traditional Ardha Dance at Youm Al-Bahar Village on Sunday, catching the eyes of large numbers of citizens and residents.
The attention-grabbing scene, which reflects how much they cherish the dear nation, is part of wide-scale official and unofficial celebrations nationwide. (end) ajr

MENAFN25022024000071011013ID1107897422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search