Marking Nat'l Day, Kuwait Folklore Troupes Perform Ardha Dance

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Celebrating the country's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day, Kuwaiti folklore troupes performed the traditional Ardha Dance at Youm Al-Bahar Village on Sunday, catching the eyes of large numbers of citizens and residents. The attention-grabbing scene, which reflects how much they cherish the dear nation, is part of wide-scale official and unofficial celebrations nationwide. (end) ajr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.