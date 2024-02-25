Sheikh Jaber Center Embellished With Fluttering Flags For Nat'l Day

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Over 400 flapping flags adorned Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre on Sunday in a captivating scene that mirrors the joyous and euphoric atmosphere, marking the 63rd and 33rd anniversaries of Kuwait's National Day and Liberation Day respectively. Thrilled families thronged the center's spacious garden to take memorial pictures amongst the waving flags of the cultural fortress that was opened on October 31, 2016, and organizes musical, theatrical, and cinematic shows all year round. (end) yt

