Commerce Ministry Partakes In Preparatory Meeting, Prior World Trade Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Representing Kuwait in Arab Commerce Ministers preparatory meeting is Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ziad Al-Najem, ahead of the 13th World Trade Organization (WTO) conference set on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Najem spoke on some of the topics discussed including the importance of maintaining food security and preventing restrictions on food products, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He emphasized his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for holding the preparatory meeting and the UAE for hosting the WTO conference.

The UAE is to host the conference which will take place on Monday and Tuesday, and will cover various discussions on global rules and regulations in the world of commerce, by ministers and officials from around the world.

The WTO was founded in 1955 with the objective of overlooking and supervising global commercial rules and regulations, with a conference being held biennially to review and renew treaties that make up the global trading system. (end)

