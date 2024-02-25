Kuwait Pavilion At Doha Expo Celebrates Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait pavilion at Doha Expo 2023 held a function to mark the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day of Kuwait on Sunday.

The celebration, which gathered a number of Qatari government officials, Kuwaiti diplomats and environment activists, aims to enhance public awareness about the importance of environment protection, Director General of Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA) Samira Al-Kandari said.

At the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the State of Kuwait is keen on implementing the development vision "New Kuwait 2035" which gives precedence to the sustainable development and active participation in relevant events, she said in a speech to function.

The participation in Doha Expo provides a great opportunity to share the experiences of other countries in the combat against desertification and the latest technologies in promoting sustainable agricultural development, Al-Kandari pointed out.

On the Kuwaiti pavilion, she said it showcases the Kuwaiti horticultural experiments and the projects to combat against desertification.

The Greenhands Environmental Team and Al-Sadu Weaving Cooperative Society - a non-profit organization, as well as folklore teams are taking part in the pavilion to shed light on Kuwait's efforts to protect environment and conserve national heritage, she went on.

Since opening, the pavilion has seen 25 workshops and lectures organized in collaboration with the Kuwaiti government and non-government organizations.

The pavilion attaches great importance to public awareness about environmental issues with a view to delivering practical, scientific facts to the public and the new generation, Al-Kandari added.

Praising the fraternity between Kuwait and Qatar, she thanked the Qatari leaders and people for facilitating the organization of the Kuwaiti pavilion.

On his part, Bader Al-Dafa, the Commissioner General of Doha Expo 2023, praised Kuwait's experience in promoting sustainable development and green farming across the developing countries.

He noted that Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) plays an important role in funding agricultural projects and employing innovative technological solutions in farming in several countries.

The participants in the Expo, from the public or private sectors, have a chance to build partnerships in agricultural and horticultural areas, he added.

Doha Expo 2023, the first international horticultural exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East and North Africa, opened on last October 2 and will conclude on March 28, 2024. (end)

