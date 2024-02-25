OIC Info. Ministers Urge World To Recognize Palestine State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have called on all world countries to recognize the State of Palestine and to halt the devastating Israeli occupation war on Gaza.

The ministers made the call in a final communique adopted at the end of the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers held in Istanbul in Turkiye on 24 February.

They reiterated support for the Palestinian people's legitimate struggle to liberate their occupied territory and to fulfill all their inalienable rights, especially their right to self-determination and to live in their independent state, along the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

They emphasized that resolving the Palestine Question on the basis of the two-state solution is the only way for durable, comprehensive, and lasting peace and security in the region, according to the document.

The OIC information ministers also condemned and warned against the disinformation campaigns run by the occupying Israeli authorities to legitimize the occupation and justify the barbaric mass atrocities and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

They, further, held the Israeli occupation responsible for the killings, arrest, and censorship of journalists as well as the murder and targeting their family members, recalling that Israel's intentional attacks on journalists have killed over 120, with numerous others sustaining injuries or disappeared.

Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi attended the gathering, held Under the theme: "The Israeli Occupying Authority's Disinformation and Hostilities against Journalists and Media Outlets in the Occupied Palestinian Territory"

The Kuwaiti minister addressed the meeting by restating his country's unwavering and relentless support for all Islamic issues, chiefly the Palestinian cause.

He pointed out the firm role of the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people in throwing much weight behind all regional and international efforts to highlight and support the Palestinian issue in political, media and humanitarian domains. (end)

