Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait - Egypt Posts USD 90.7 Mln '23 Profits

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt announced Sunday a record increase in its net profit by 67 percent, which stood at 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds (around USD 90.7 million) in 2023, compared to 1.7 billion pounds (USD 55 million) in 2022.

The bank's net operating profit reached 3.9 billion pounds (USD 126.4 million), making up an 82 percent year-on-year increase, compared to 2.2 billion pounds (USD 71.3 million) in 2022, according to a bank release, a copy of which was obtained by KUNA.

As for the bank's financial position, its total assets stood at 97.6 billion pounds (USD 3.1 billion), recording a 29 percent growth compared to 75.6 billion pounds (USD 2.4 billion) in December 2022, it said.

The bank's net interest income reached 4.1 billion pounds (USD 132.9 million), an increase of 49 percent compared to 2.7 billion pounds (USD 87.5 million) in 2022, it added.

This remarkable growth in profitability is attributed to the significant growth in the Bankآ's total gross loans portfolio, which increased by 39 percent to record 49.5 billion pounds (USD 1.6 billion), compared to 35.6 billion pounds (USD 1.1 billion).

The bank's customer deposits increased by 26 percent to reach 83.1 billion pounds (USD 2.6 bilion), compared to 66.2 billion pounds (USD 2.1 billion) in 2022, according to the release. (end)

