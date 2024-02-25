IOM, Jordanian Armed Forces Announce Completing Trauma Care Capacity Building Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 25 (Petra) -- The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) announced Sunday completing the Japanese-funded project titled "Support the Capacities of the Jordanian Armed Forces to Provide Urgent Trauma Care at The North-East Border Area."The ceremonies to celebrate the completion of the project included the handover of a newly constructed Al Hadalat Medical Clinic to Royal Medical Services (RMS), one of the three medical facilities built under this project.The project supported the provision of medical infrastructure and essential equipment to enhance JAF's medical and health response in the North-East border area. It included building field trauma clinics at two company-level bases and a level-one medical clinic at the Al Hadalat base, according to a statement.As part of the capacity building component, IOM supported the delivery of comprehensive training to enhance urgent trauma care skills, which were led by the Royal Medical Service (RMS) trainers.The intervention seeks to bolster JAF's medical capabilities at the North-East border. It is designed to ensure seamless and efficient delivery of emergency trauma care to individuals requiring urgent assistance, according to the statement."Our long-lasting partnership with the Jordanian Armed Forces has been a cornerstone in driving positive change, especially in the most remote areas where infrastructure development was crucial," said the IOM Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Othman Belbeisi."The current project would strengthen the capacity for emergency trauma care, a key factor undermining JAF's efforts to maintain security on borders and combat illegal cross-border smuggling activities. It also aims to ensure timely and efficient delivery of emergency trauma care to those in need, including Syrian refugees and Jordanians living in border communities," said the Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, OKUYAMA Jiro.