King Meets Palestinian President, Warns Of Continuation Of Gaza War In Ramadan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 25 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, at a meeting on Sunday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Al Husseiniya Palace, warned of the continuation of the war on Gaza during the fasting month of Ramadan, which will lead to a spillover of the conflict.During a meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty reiterated the need to maximise efforts toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, noting that Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to Gazans.According to a royal court statement, the King warned of the violence committed by extremist settlers in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which must both form the Palestinian state.The King highlighted the need to maintain Arab coordination in the upcoming phase to find a just solution to the Palestinian cause, on the basis of the two-state solution.For his part, President Abbas highlighted the latest developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, stressing the need to maintain close coordination and consultation between the two sides, in service of the Palestinian cause and the protection of holy sites in Jerusalem.The Palestinian president expressed appreciation of Jordan's steadfast positions, under the King's leadership, in calling for stopping the war on Gaza and the protecting civilians, as well as urging the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Palestinians.President Abbas also commended His Majesty's efforts in alleviating the suffering of Gazans during the ongoing aggression.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting.On the Palestinian side, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Executive Committee Hussein Sheikh, General Intelligence Service Director Majid Faraj, Senior Diplomatic Adviser to the President Majdi Khaldi, and Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Atallah Khairi were in attendance.