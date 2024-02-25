Jordan Partakes In Council Of Arab Interior Ministers In Tunisia Session On Security

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunisia, February 25 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya arrived Sunday in Tunis with an official delegation to participate in the forty-first session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers on Arab food security.According to a statement, the session's agenda would include the report of the Secretary-General of the Council on the work of the General Secretariat, the results of the specialised security conferences and meetings organised by the General Secretariat between the Council's fortieth and forty-first sessions.The ministers would discuss the results of joint meetings with Arab and international bodies and the implementation of the decisions taken by the Council in the previous session.The meeting focuses on a report on the achievements of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in training courses and scientific meetings organised by the university for staff in the Arab security services.