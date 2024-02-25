Dubai Announces Dh112 Million Creek Restoration Project To Prevent Potential Flooding

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A new project will repair and rebuild the iconic Dubai Creek walls, which weathered various challenges for over 50 years. It will prevent potential flooding during harsh weather conditions and minimise disruptions to commercial traffic.

The project by Dubai Municipality, which costs Dh112 million, is set to be implemented in two phases. The initial phase will restore a 2.1km stretch along the Deira side of Dubai Creek. The site will be divided into multiple sections, and each segment will be sequentially patterned to ensure uninterrupted docking traffic. The second phase will cover a 2.3km length on the Bur Dubai side.

The project will also install 200 anchors along the creek to ensure safe navigation services and facilities.

Artery of Dubai

A symbol of the city's growth, the Dubai Creek serves as an artery at the heart of Dubai, facilitating the passage of over 13,000 ships annually.

"The project is set to improve security and safety measures for maritime traffic and commercial operations within Dubai Creek," said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality. "[The Creek] plays a key role in fostering the economic and social prosperity of the emirate. Additionally, the creek further supports commercial dealings with neighbouring markets in the region."

He also stated that the Dubai Municipality is committed to transforming Dubai's coastal facilities and infrastructure. The goal is to solidify Dubai's position as a global tourism hub and augment its economic and commercial prosperity.

"We have implemented several measures to mitigate the risks posed by climate change and rising sea levels, closely monitoring changes on both sides of the creek," he added. "Furthermore, we have conducted technical studies to devise construction designs that can enhance the efficiency of the marine docks on both banks. These designs adhere to the highest global standards, ensuring the preservation of the supporting walls' stability and safeguarding against increased flooding during seasonal weather conditions."

Comprehensive work

The project's 14-month timeline includes the restoration of the 2.1 km Deira pier, which will involve replacing and repairing damaged sections of the concrete wall, reaching a depth of 8 meters and increasing its height to 3 meters.

These improvements will ensure the safe docking of ships in the area. Dubai Creek is one of the most vital historic maritime channels in the Emirate, marking the initiation of Dubai's trade interactions with the world over a century ago.

Despite the extensive development in the emirate, the Creek continues to maintain its historical, commercial, and economic importance, along with modern projects prevalent in the emirate, in addition to serving as a significant tourist hub for residents, visitors, and tourists.

