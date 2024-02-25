Uzbekistan Cultural Week In Qatar Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The cultural week of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the State of Qatar concluded on Sunday. The cultural week comes within the framework of joint cultural cooperation between the two countries and introducing the arts, culture and heritage of Uzbekistan.

Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture Maryam Yassin Al Hammadi said in a statement that the cultural week of the Republic of Uzbekistan was within the program of cultural events that the Ministry includes in its annual activities with sisterly and friendly countries, aiming at introducing the public to different cultures.

She explained that the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Culture, hosted more than 130 guests, including 100 distinguished artists and professionals in culture and art, and a number of popular musical bands from the Republic of Uzbekistan at Darb Al Saai, in addition to organizing the closing ceremony in Muraikh area.

The Cultural Week of the Republic of Uzbekistan includes many activities that highlight the rich diversity of Uzbek classical and folk arts and the distinguished Uzbek cuisine, as well as national songs, dances, traditions and customs specific to Uzbek culture. The activities also include an exhibition of Uzbek decorative arts and many traditional musical instruments, some of whom are included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage in Uzbekistan.

