Death Toll In Gaza Climbs To 29,692 As Israel's Genocide Goes On For Fifth Month

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in 86 documented Palestinian fatalities and 131 others wounded, according to medical sources.

Local health authorities in Gaza confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 29,692 reported Palestinian deaths, with an additional 69,879 individuals sustaining injuries.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are facing difficulties reaching the casualties, with many dead bodies still trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads as Israeli occupation forces continue to target civil defense and medical personnel.

In addition, the Israeli aggression on Gaza has pushed 85% of the besieged territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

For the first time since its creation in 1948, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, over its Gaza war.