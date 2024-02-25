PVL Season 3: Mumbai Heroes Sail Past Kochi Blue Spikers To Get Another Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Mumbai Meteors went past the Kochi Blue Spikers in a pulsating match in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) with a 16-14, 8-15, 18-16, 15-11 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

Mumbai's Ajith Lal was on point with the attacks, but Erin Varghese's vicious attacks kept Kochi in play. Player of the Match Amit Gulia's aggressive play from the baseline posed a threat to the Blues, but Aman Kumar's spike from the outside line helped Kochi. Setter Aravindhan contributed in attacks, while the Blues hurt themselves with service errors and Mumbai took an early lead.

Saurabh Maan's blocks and Shubham Chaudhary's spikes pushed the Meteors forward. Athos Ferreira and Abhinav controlled Kochi's middle to keep their side in the contest. Abhinav's blocks tilted momentum as Kochi opened doors for a comeback. Jan Krol began scoring freely and Kochi brought the game to level pegging.

Om Vasanth Lad brought attacking flair to Kochi's service. The Blues kept the game in the middle, as Athos controlled the play. Shameem's monstrous blocking helped Mumbai cover the gap and once again the Meteors had a chance to make a comeback.

Gulia's missile serve rocked Kochi's defence and Mumbai regained their lead. Ajith's pipe attacks and Saurabh's blocks helped Meteors, and with Shubham and Amit continuing their rich form in attack, Mumbai cruised to a victory.