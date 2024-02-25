1St Young Entrepreneurs Forum Showcases Host Of Successful Enterprises

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The '1st Young Entrepreneurs Forum' recently kicked off at Katara under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Chamber.

The two-day forum, which was organised by the Young Entrepreneurs Club, witnessed a large turnout of male and female entrepreneurs and showcased numerous successful experiences in entrepreneurship, establishing small companies, and transforming creative ideas into projects.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali bu Sherbak al-Mansouri; Young Entrepreneurs Club president Ibrahim Khalid al-Sulaiti; vice-president Abdulrahman Khaled al-Neama, and director of Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Fawaz Abdullah al-Musaifiri.

Speaking at the ceremony, al-Mansouri underscored the chamber's keenness on supporting entrepreneurs, citing the agreement signed between the chamber and the Young Entrepreneurs Club to enhance cooperation in supporting entrepreneurs.

Al-Mansouri expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Sports and Youth for sponsoring the forum, which provided an opportunity for the entrepreneurial community to exchange ideas and experiences.

He also emphasised that the chamber plays an essential role in enhancing entrepreneurship, underscoring the importance of small, medium, and micro-enterprises in contributing to the national economy.

He said the chamber actively collaborates with relevant authorities in the country to support the growth and sustainability of entrepreneurial businesses, particularly by promoting their projects and enabling them to participate in events and exhibitions organised or sponsored by the chamber.

Al-Mansouri also highlighted the chamber's initiatives, events, and conferences aimed at empowering project owners with knowledge and developing their business projects.

For his part, al-Sulaiti lauded the strong support provided by HE the Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani to empower Qatari youth and support entrepreneurs. He also commended Qatar Chamber for its unwavering support in fostering a conducive business environment.

Al-Sulaiti emphasised that the forum is a significant step towards achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, especially concerning youth and entrepreneurs. He noted that the Young Entrepreneurs Club has organised more than 35 various activities, including workshops, educational seminars, and networking meetings, which have brought together over 1,000 male and female entrepreneurs from various sectors.

MENAFN25022024000067011011ID1107896986