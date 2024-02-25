Qatar Chamber Organises Tour Of SANAD Private Members Club

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently organised a tour for Qatari businessmen to SANAD Private Members Club in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The delegation, which was headed by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, was received by Msheireb Properties CEO Ali bin Mohamed al-Kuwari.

During the tour, the delegation was briefed about the services that the club provides to businessmen, including hosting bilateral business meetings and various events that serve the interests of businessmen.

The Qatar Chamber official lauded the club's unique and innovative services for businessmen, saying it is a valuable addition to Qatar's service sector.

He emphasised that Qatar needs such projects to strengthen the service sector targeting businessmen, providing them with all the necessary facilities to support their work.

The delegation was also briefed on all sections of the club. Fahd al-Asmar elaborated on the club's services which enhance the quality of life for visitors to Msheireb Downtown Doha by serving as a destination for entertainment, business, and communication.

The club also serves as an added value to the Msheireb ecosystem by supporting various jobs and businesses within it, in addition to directing sustainable initiatives as part of its business values to contribute to achieving Msheireb's goal as a smart and sustainable city and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Sanad Private Sector Club includes Dar Sanad (The Members' Lounge), the Aliya Lounge, the Sanad Terrace, the Female Only Lounge, Al Majlis and B2B Meeting, and the Sawa Restaurant.

The club also enables its members to connect with 120 clubs worldwide and provides them with the opportunity to invite two additional guests at any time. This offers a private and professional venue to host meetings, conclude deals, and conduct business.

