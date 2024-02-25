Multi-Chain Ecosystem Vaselabs Announces Exciting Pre-Sale Opportunity On Pinksale

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) London, United Kingdom – February 25, 2024 - In a significant move for blockchain technology enthusiasts and investors, VaseLabs, a pioneering blockchain technology firm, has announced its much-anticipated pre-sale event. This event marks a critical phase in the company's roadmap, offering a unique opportunity for early adopters to be part of a groundbreaking ecosystem that is set to redefine the blockchain landscape.







Join here:

Presale on Pinksale will hold from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday 29th February, 2024.

Alongside this, VaseLabs introduces an exciting affiliate program, allowing participants to earn a 5% commission for each successful referral directly to their wallets. By using the referral link, investors can engage their networks and contribute to the pre-sales growth, while also benefiting financially.

Central to VaseLabs' ecosystem is its native token, VASE (VSE), which plays a crucial role in underpinning the ecosystem's operations. This token is instrumental in bringing real value to NFTs, introducing revolutionary concepts like Vote to Earn (V2E), and fostering interoperability between DeFi and NFT platforms.

One of the key highlights of VaseLabs' offering is the suite of products that form the backbone of its ecosystem. These products, categorized as solution products, are essential use cases that drive the demand for the VASE token. Among these is Midle, a blockchain-based platform that facilitates the trustless exchange of services and value. Midle is a game-changer in ensuring that transactions between parties remain transparent, seamless, and equitable.

In addition to Midle, VaseLabs is introducing the Vase Raffle and Vase NFT. The Vase Raffle offers weekly opportunities for participants to win significant rewards, paid directly to their wallets. Vase NFT, on the other hand, is set to redefine digital art through its unique and valuable collections, with a community-driven approach and a commitment to charity, as 5% of sales from Vase NFT collections are donated to charitable causes.

Another innovative product from VaseLabs is Bolster, a platform designed for those seeking to maximize the potential of blockchain technology. Bolster rewards long-term participation and contributes to the adoption and value addition in users' portfolio incomes through its measurable reward system.

VaseLabs' roadmap for 2023 and 2024 is ambitious and includes a full marketing campaign, team expansion, the release of the Bolster waitlist, the official launch of VASE (VSE), V1 – V2 migration, numerous partnerships, product development, and much more. These milestones underscore the company's commitment to growth and innovation in the blockchain space.

About VaseLabs

VaseLabs is a trailblazer in the blockchain technology industry, dedicated to providing innovative and practical solutions through its diverse ecosystem. With a focus on transparency, economic viability, and the worldwide adoption of blockchain technology, VaseLabs is poised to make a significant impact in the digital world. The company's commitment to creating value, fostering community engagement, and supporting charitable causes positions it as a leader in the blockchain space, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible through technology and community-driven initiatives.

