From Beverages, Processed Food To Medicines: How India's Spending Patterns Stack Up

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The top 5% of the urban Indian population spend ₹20,824 per month on their needs, nearly 10 times of what the persons in the bottom 5% spend ( ₹2,001), the new Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) released by the statistics ministry showed. In rural areas, the ratio is slightly narrower, at seven times ( ₹1,373 vs ₹10,501).

