PM Modi Halts Mann Ki Baat For 3 Months, Hints About Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: In his Mann ki Baat monthly radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted that the dates of the Lok Sabha elections may be announced soon and that there would be a three-month break before the next episode since the Model Code of Conduct may take effect in March speaking on the 110th episode of the programme, he said, \"The atmosphere of Lok Sabha elections is all pervasive in the country and as happened last time, there is a possibility that the code of conduct might also be in place in the month of March.”In 2019, the Election Commission had announced the Lok Sabha elections on 10 March. The voting took place in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May. Launched on 3 October 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society including women, the elderly, and the youth next episode will be the 111th, and what could be better than the auspicious number 1-1-1, he said first-time voters, the PM appealed to the youth to vote in large numbers and asked prominent influencers from sports, films, social media to motivate people to vote hoped that the Election Commission's campaign - 'Mera Pehla Vote – Desh Ke Liye' - would motivate these first-time voters and activate its youth power.“On turning 18, you are getting a chance to elect a member for the 18th Lok Sabha. That means this 18th Lok Sabha will also be a symbol of youth aspiration,\" he said PM hailed woman power ahead of Women's Day on 8 March and interacted with some women who have achieved significant success in their respective fields such as Drone Didi the importance of technology in reducing the conflict between humans and animals, he said artificial intelligence has helped people to co-exist with tigers in Chandrapur in Maharashtra. Further, a Bengaluru-based company has made apps named 'Bagheera' and 'Garuda' to monitor the speed of vehicles and other activities during jungle safaris out to people in Bihar, he spoke about Bhim Singh Bhavesh who is working to educate children of the Musahar community.

