Big Boss Malayalam Season 6 To Launch On THIS Date; Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The launch date for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has been officially announced. The show hosted by Malayalam actor Mohanlal will commence on March 10, 2024. The premiere episodes will kick off at 7 pm on Sunday, as confirmed by Asianet. While the lineup of contestants remains undisclosed, viewers are eager to discover the personalities who will bring fresh energy and excitement to the show this season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show in the history of Indian television. The show, which is telecasted in many languages, has already completed five seasons since it started in Malayalam. With each passing season, many unknowns are becoming favorites of the television audience. Sabu Mon, Manikuttan, Dilsha, and Akhil Marar are the stars who won the title of Big Malayalam.



What is Big Boss?

Bigg Boss Malayalam is a reality show where 15 well-known personalities from various fields live together in a specially designed house, known as the Bigg Boss house, for 100 days. During this period, contestants are isolated from the outside world, with no access to phones, internet, television, newspapers, or clocks. However, all necessary amenities for their stay are provided within the house.

Contestants are responsible for all household chores, including cooking, laundry, and cleaning, following instructions given by Bigg Boss. Each week, tasks are assigned to the contestants, and the winner becomes the captain of the house for that week. Actor Mohanlal interacts with the contestants every Saturday and Sunday, serving as their only link to the outside world.



Throughout the program, contestants face elimination through a voting process. Every week, contestants nominate each other for elimination, and those with the most nominations face public voting. The audience ultimately decides who gets eliminated, with the evictions typically occurring on Sundays.



