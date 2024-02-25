PM Modi Invites Content Creators To National Creators Award; Here's How To Apply

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 25) addressed the 110th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat,' and announced the initiation of the 'National Creators Award' for social media influencers. The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant impact of digital artists and influencers in shaping India's digital economy and fostering positive social change.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi shared his observations from a recent visit to Varanasi, where he witnessed a remarkable photo exhibition showcasing the creative endeavors of the youth in and around Kashi.

WATCH: Viral video shows goods train without loco pilot, halted in Punjab

He applauded the captivating moments captured by the youth, particularly emphasizing the use of mobile cameras for photography. Modi acknowledged the transformation of anyone with a mobile device into a content creator in the current digital era.

Highlighting the role of social media in providing a platform for individuals to showcase their skills and talents, PM Modi commended the young content creators in India for their remarkable contributions.

The newly introduced National Creators Award is positioned as a governmental initiative to shine a spotlight on the diverse voices and skills shaping India's future through digital platforms. The award recognizes the dynamic influence of digital artists and influencers while fostering a supportive environment for India's growing digital economy.

PM Modi takes plunge: Performs underwater puja in Dwarka's submerged realm; See pics

Steps to nominate:

1. Open the website -

2. Click on the National Creators Award tab

3. Click on the 'nominate now' option

4. Fill in all the required details

5. Click on 'login with OTP' tab

6. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number, enter the number for verification.

7. After successful verification, the dashboard of your account will open on the screen. 8. Click on the 'nominate' button.