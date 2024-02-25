PSG Fans Urged Not To Boo Kylian Mbappe Until The Official Decision Has Been Announced

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PSG supporters are being requested by Kylian Mbappe's representatives, as reported by L'Équipe, to refrain from booing or whistling at the France captain until an official decision about his future is announced. Despite no formal statement from the player or the club, it is widely known that the 25-year-old intends to leave PSG at the end of his contract to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid. Mbappe has reportedly agreed to terms with the La Liga club and is expected to be presented as a new Los Blancos player before EURO 2024.

Having strong ties with the Collective Ultras Paris, a major PSG supporters group, Mbappe, who has influenced the fans in the past, has persuaded them to withhold any reaction until an official announcement is made. This Sunday, Mbappe will make his return to the Parc des Princes, playing in front of PSG supporters for the first time since media reports surfaced about his future. Members of the supporters group had already suspected that Mbappe was likely to leave PSG.

L'Équipe reports that Mbappe's agent, his mother, plans to soften the impact of his departure with national television interviews. As the captain of Les Bleus and a globally recognised talent, Mbappe holds a significant position not only in Paris but also in France.

While PSG fans are preparing a tribute for the 25-year-old's last game with the club at the end of the season, there is still the potential for Mbappe to participate in another 21 games for Le Parisien and pursue European glory with his hometown club.

