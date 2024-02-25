Historical Palaces And Forts Of Al-Baha Serve As A Living Remembrance Of Saudi Arabia's History

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





The ancient palaces and towering forts of Al-Baha region stand as a living testament to the rich history of Saudi Arabia. Scattered across the landscape of nearly every village, these structures offer a glimpse into the Kingdom's past and the lives of its early inhabitants.

Among these, Bin Raqoush Palace stands out. Once a private residence, the palace has been transformed into a cultural and historical center welcoming senior officials, ambassadors, and global visitors alike.

Rising up to 25 meters high, the towering forts of Al-Baha once housed watchful eyes. Decorated with striking white quartz, these guardians provided safe havens, often nestled in courtyards, integrated with homes, or standing tall in village centers.

Recent years have seen a surge in restoration efforts that breathe new life into these structures. Today, they attract diverse visitors, from curious tourists and passionate photographers to production companies seeking authentic backdrops, and history enthusiasts yearning to connect with the past.–SPA

