HE Al Zeyoudi Congratulates Graduates Of UAE's Global Future Trade Leaders Program

30 young government officials pass through three-month training course to help steer the nation's foreign trade agenda.

HE Al Zeyoudi:“The Global Future Trade Leaders Program is designed to equip our young trade strategists with the skills and knowledge necessary to cultivate a modern, inclusive and sustainable global trading system, offering them hands-on, real-world experience of global trade issues.” HE Al Zaabi:“The graduation of the1st cohort of the Global Future Trade Leaders Program is a milestone in our journey to equip our talents with the skills to enhance UAE's status as a leading trade hub...”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In the presence of His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi today honored the first 30 graduates of the Global Future Trade Leaders Program – a course designed to develop the Emirati trade negotiators of the future.

The three-month training course, which was launched by the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) last November, has been designed to equip participants with the skills necessary to drive forward the nation's foreign trade agenda.

The Graduation ceremony was also attended by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, H.E. Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, and H.E. Rashid Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.

The graduation comes on the eve of the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13), the World Trade Organization's topmost decision-making body that is taking place in Abu Dhabi between February 26-29. Preparations for the event, which gathers global ministers and government officials from 164 Member States to review, refine and update the rules governing global trade, was part of the Global Future Trade Leaders Program's curriculum.

During the graduation ceremony, HE Al Zeyoudi, who is also MC13 Chair, highlighted the central role of foreign trade in the UAE's national vision, which seeks to develop an agile, adaptable and diversified economy built on knowledge and innovation. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of the nation's next generation in expanding the UAE's status as a trade hub and champion of open, rules-based trade as a driver of long-term growth and development.

He said,“The UAE is a compelling example of trade's power to elevate economies and provide a pathway to long-term, sustainable prosperity. In a rapidly evolving world, the ability of the global trading system to keep delivering growth and opportunity will depend on the next generation of trade professionals. Their talent, leadership and commitment to open, rules-based trade will ensure every nation around the world will continue to benefit from the free flow of goods, services and ideas.”

“The Global Future Trade Leaders Program is designed to equip our young trade strategists with the skills and knowledge necessary to cultivate a modern, inclusive and sustainable global trading system, offering them hands-on, real-world experience of global trade issues. I offer my utmost congratulations on their successful completion of the program and look forward to their continued contribution to our national vision.”

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said:“The graduation of the1st cohort of the Global Future Trade Leaders Program is a milestone in our journey to equip our talents with the skills to enhance UAE's status as a leading trade hub, and accelerating our transition to a smart, diversified, and sustainable economy”.

“Trade is an integral part of UAE's development. The free flow of goods, services, and people has shaped our history and continue to drive our progress as we are forging ahead with efforts to cement the UAE's position as a leading global hub for trade, business, and investments. To this end, we believe the right talents and skills is paramount. The graduates of this program will enable UAE representatives to reach innovative solutions to global trade challenges at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi”.

Supported by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE's official Education Partner as host of MC13, the Global Future Trade Leaders Program saw candidates participate in a series of masterclass sessions led by experts from international and national entities including the WTO, World Economic Forum, UNCTAD, OECD and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. Subjects covered a range of trade-related topics from trade policy and financing to digital and sustainable trade.

The launch of the program aligns with the increasing importance of foreign trade in the UAE's strategic agenda, serving as a key contributor to doubling the national economy and achieving objectives linked to economic diversification, accelerating GDP growth, stimulating non-oil exports, supporting innovation, and preparing the next generation of talents, competencies, and creative ideas.