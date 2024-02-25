Sharjah Chamber Recognizes Outstanding Employees At Annual Ceremony

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honored the

exceptional contributions of its staff as well as the employees of Expo

Centre Sharjah and Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration

Centre (Tahkeem).

During its annual celebration ceremony held under the theme of

"Celebrating Achievement Together," the accolades were given in

recognition of the honorees' vital roles and accomplishments as well as

their efforts to achieve the strategic objectives and plans of the

chamber and Emirate of Sharjah.

The ceremony aimed to foster a positive work environment and

encourage employees to further develop their professional skills and

strive for creativity, dedication, and excellence.

Held at Al Badayer Retreat, the event was attended by HE Abdullah

Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI; HE Waleed Abdul Rahman

Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI; and

numerous Board members from the Chamber and Expo Sharjah.

Also present were HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-

General of the Chamber; HE Abdullah Deaifis, Chairman of the

Executive Committee of "Tahkeem,"; HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa,

CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and HE Dr. Ahmed Al Ajla, Director of

Tahkeem Center, alongside Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director

General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber;

department directors, and employees from the Chamber, Expo Centre

Sharjah, and Tahkeem Centre. The ceremony featured a visual

presentation highlighting the Sharjah Chamber's accomplishments.

During his speech at the ceremony, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais

emphasised that the event aims to recognize and celebrate the

outstanding contributions of the chamber's employees and affiliated

institutions.

He lauded their significant impact on the Chamber's success and

remarkable achievements, driving sustainable economic growth in

Sharjah.

Al Owais added that 2023 was packed with significant

accomplishments, paving the way for a future brimming with

optimism. This positive outlook is attributed to the collective

commitment to teamwork and the ongoing dedication to fostering

excellence, creativity, and innovation.