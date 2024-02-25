Sharjah Chamber Recognizes Outstanding Employees At Annual Ceremony

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honored the
exceptional contributions of its staff as well as the employees of Expo
Centre Sharjah and Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration
Centre (Tahkeem).
During its annual celebration ceremony held under the theme of
"Celebrating Achievement Together," the accolades were given in
recognition of the honorees' vital roles and accomplishments as well as
their efforts to achieve the strategic objectives and plans of the
chamber and Emirate of Sharjah.
The ceremony aimed to foster a positive work environment and
encourage employees to further develop their professional skills and
strive for creativity, dedication, and excellence.
Held at Al Badayer Retreat, the event was attended by HE Abdullah
Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI; HE Waleed Abdul Rahman
Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI; and
numerous Board members from the Chamber and Expo Sharjah.
Also present were HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-
General of the Chamber; HE Abdullah Deaifis, Chairman of the
Executive Committee of "Tahkeem,"; HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa,
CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and HE Dr. Ahmed Al Ajla, Director of
Tahkeem Center, alongside Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director
General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber;
department directors, and employees from the Chamber, Expo Centre
Sharjah, and Tahkeem Centre. The ceremony featured a visual
presentation highlighting the Sharjah Chamber's accomplishments.
During his speech at the ceremony, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais
emphasised that the event aims to recognize and celebrate the
outstanding contributions of the chamber's employees and affiliated
institutions.
He lauded their significant impact on the Chamber's success and
remarkable achievements, driving sustainable economic growth in
Sharjah.
Al Owais added that 2023 was packed with significant
accomplishments, paving the way for a future brimming with
optimism. This positive outlook is attributed to the collective
commitment to teamwork and the ongoing dedication to fostering
excellence, creativity, and innovation.
