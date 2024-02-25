Ukraine To Invite Over 160 Countries To First Global Peace Summit Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine plans to invite over 160 countries to the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this at the“Ukraine. Year 2024” forum, according to Ukrinform.

“The inaugural Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland soon. Invitations have been prepared and will be sent to over 160 countries. Our team is collaborating closely with the Swiss team to ensure the success of this significant international event,” Yermak said.

At the Global Peace Summit, it is crucial to hold a personal meeting of leaders to record the discussions that took place at the ambassador and advisor level, Yermak said.

PM Shmyhalseven main tasks for Ukraine in 2024

He said that work is currently underway on a document that may result from this first meeting.

Yermak noted that a joint plan to counteract the crises of the Russian war against Ukraine will be developed within the framework of the Global Peace Summit.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in January 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd agreed to begin preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders in Switzerland.