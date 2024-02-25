Lubinets Calls For Creation Of International Coalition On Return Of Civilian Hostages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An international coalition should be created to secure the return of Ukrainian civilian hostages.

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this at the“Ukraine. Year 2024” forum, according to Ukrinform.

“An international coalition similar to the one created for the return of Ukrainian children should be established to facilitate the return of civilian hostages,” he stated.

Lubinets noted that Russia violates the rights of Ukrainian citizens every day.

He said that the Ukrainian government is looking for countries willing to officially participate in the process of returning civilian hostages.

Ukraine to invite over 160 countries to first Global Peace Summit –

At the same time, Ukraine has already returned 3,135 citizens, including 147 civilian hostages, according to him.

“However, every day we realize that our prisoners of war, who are currently being held in the Russian Federation, are being subjected to torture. 90% of them are being tortured,” Lubinets said.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities are looking for new approaches to the issue of returning Ukrainian citizens.

As reported, Lubinets said earlier that a total of 28,000 Ukrainian civilians are currently held captive by the Russian Federation.