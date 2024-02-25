Turkiye To Give Briefing To ICJ On Israeli Occupation Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Sunday it would present an oral statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday during a hearing on the legal impacts of Israeli occupation aggression on occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministry's spokesman Oncu Keceli said in an X post that Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz would give the briefing during the ICJ hearing.

The move comes upon the UN General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israeli occupation aggressions, including land annexation and demographic changes, the spokesman said.

He added that at the end of this process, legal findings regarding the oppression of Palestinians would be presented.

The ICJ hearing started in The Hague last Monday and winds up tomorrow (Monday). (end)

aas









MENAFN25022024000071011013ID1107896847