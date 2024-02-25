UJ Head, Saudi Media Minister Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.25 (Petra) -President of the University of Jordan (UJ), Dr. Nazir Obeidat, discussed on Sunday with Saudi Minister of Media, Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari, ways to strengthen joint cooperation and develop related tools, especially in the fields of media, media education, and digital communication.During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Government Communications and Government Official Spokesperson, Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, Obaidat valued efforts of Saudi Arabia and Jordan and their influential role in the international community.Obeidat also pointed to role of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in defending Arab and national issues and interests, especially the Palestinian cause and support for ceasefire in Gaza.Obeidat said the UJ is seeking now to develop a "true" approach that clarifies the universities' position in society.For his part, Mubaidin said Jordanian-Saudi relations are "strong," thanks to directives of the two countries' leaderships.Mubaidin added that the two kingdoms share "historic" ties, carved in memory, education and culture at the level of their social bonds.The minister also referred to challenges facing universities in media and media education, voicing Jordan's aspiration to establish partnerships among Saudi and Jordanian universities in media and information education.