4 Let Terrorist Associates Held In J&K's Kulgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in J&K's Kulgam district and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday.
A police official said that the Kulgam police, along with the army and the CRPF, busted a LeT module and arrested the four terrorist associates, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora.
A pistol, two pistol magazines, 20 pistol rounds, four UBGs, 24 INSAS round have been recovered from them.
"Further investigation in the case is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case," the police official said.
MENAFN25022024000231011071ID1107896830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.