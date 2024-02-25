INLD's Haryana Unit Chief Rathee Shot Dead In Jhajjar

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit President Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in an attack by unidentified assailants in the state's Jhajjar district on Sunday, police said.
INLD spokesperson Rakesh Sihag said that Rathee, a former legislator, died after unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was travelling in an SUV in Bahadurgarh town.
The assailants were in a car, a police official said.
The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained, added the official.
