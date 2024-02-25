Prime Minister Meets Assistant To President Of Uzbekistan

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in his office on Sunday with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Saida Mirziyoyeva who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relationships between the two countries and ways to reinforce them.

