Youm Al-Bahar Ignites Kuwait's Patriotism During Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Amna Ashour

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Youm Al-Bahar traditional village showcased the utmost expressions of patriotism for the nation during Kuwait's National Days, through its cultural and folk heritage, embodying the Kuwaiti spirit.

The village represents Kuwait's maritime legacy and history in diving and travel, hosting events that evoke reverence among Kuwaitis while displaying the country's culture and history to visitors from around the world.

Some of the expressions seen include the Kuwaiti national teams wearing traditional attire of their ancestors, performing folk dances, waving flags, singing patriotic songs, and children joining in by cheering with flags and females wearing the colors of the Kuwaiti flag. (end)

