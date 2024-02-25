Sleepless Eyes Share Nat'l Day Rejoicing With Kuwait People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Hamad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti security personnel, known as "Sleepless Eyes", on Sunday shared joyfulness with citizens and residents in Kuwait over the country's ongoing celebrations marking the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.
They have deployed everywhere nationwide in a highly commended effort to provide security protection to everyone in the country and to resolutely and immediately respond to any misconduct or law-breaking. (end)
