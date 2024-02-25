Ukrainian Forces Destroy Or Neutralize 212 Enemy Drones In Tavria Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed or neutralized 212 enemy drones in the Tavria sector over the past day.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the Tavria operational area, the enemy conducted 32 air strikes and 6 missile attacks, engaged in 59 combat clashes, launched 951 artillery attacks, and conducted 93 kamikaze drone strikes in the past day,” the report says.

Syrskyi and Umerov visit command posts inzone

The Ukrainian forces continue defensive operations to repel Russian assaults. The fighting remains intense.

“In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, the aggressor suffered significant losses, including 284 personnel and 22 units of weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 6 vehicles, and 212 enemy UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed,” the commander said.

Four more Russian soldiers were captured.

According to Ukrinform, the Defense Forces have eliminated about 409,820 Russian soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, including 810 invaders in the past 24 hours.