PM Shmyhal Outlines Seven Main Tasks For Ukraine In 2024

The Ukrainian state has identified increasing domestic arms production, confiscating Russian assets, promoting economic recovery, improving logistics and reconstruction efforts, and pursuing European integration as its top priorities for 2024.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at the "Ukraine 2024" forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“What we have accomplished is not a constant and does not give us the right to stop. The path ahead will be challenging. The winner in the war will be the one with a stronger economy, more reliable allies, and the ability to efficiently allocate resources to defeat the enemy,” he said.

Shmyhal emphasized that the Ukrainian defense industry is crucial to the state's strength, and its goal is to produce as many weapons as possible domestically. This is the primary objective for 2024.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to partner and allied countries and stressed Ukraine's confidence in their support. However, Ukraine needs to strive for self-sufficiency in this matter.

The second task of the authorities, according to him, is to provide Ukraine with financial resources. To achieve this, the cooperation with international partners is ongoing.



“We are in contact with everyone. From Japan to the United States. From Japan to the United States. The IMF, the WB, the EIB, the EBRD, all other international financial institutions. We are looking for financial resources to cover our need of $37 billion for this year,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the third goal is the confiscation of Russian assets.

He also noted that the fourth goal of the state for 2024 is economic recovery.

"This year, UAH 45 billion has been envisaged in the budget to help businesses. Grants, preferential loans, industrial parks, large investment projects, war risk insurance, new markets for exports - all this is necessary to ensure the survival of the state and ensure the development of the economy," the Prime Minister emphasized.

The fifth goal, according to the Prime Minister, is logistics, because "the economy cannot live without it."

Shmyhal noted that the capacities of Ukrainian ports are being deployed, new checkpoints are being established, and Ukraine will continue to develop a practical partnership with its neighbors while modernizing its railways, including the construction of the European gauge.

"The sixth task is to continue the recovery. Housing, energy, critical infrastructure, schools and hospitals, humanitarian demining," he informed.

“The seventh key task for this year is our European integration," emphasized Shmyhal.

He stated that Ukraine currently has a window of opportunity, and the state will use it.

On Sunday, February 25, the“Ukraine. Year 2024” is held in Kyiv. The forum focuses on achieving Ukrainian goals in the war, developing the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, the work of the Ukrainian defense industry, ensuring economic growth and integration into world markets, implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula, providing security guarantees for Ukraine, and protecting the lives of its people.