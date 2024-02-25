TATE Hatoryu NY Enthrals Audience With Japan's Traditional Performing Arts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Traditional Japanese sword fighting performance has been
demonstrated in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
TATE Hatoryu NY, a training dojo and production company,
delivered a jaw-dropping display of Japanese martial arts for Baku
residents and the city`s guests.
Tate is one of Japan's traditional performing arts and is not a
match against another competitor. It is one of the performing
methods that creates realistic and dynamic fighting scenes by
working collaboratively with one's partner.
The electrifying atmosphere crackled with anticipation at the
International Mugham Center as the founder of the TATE Hatoryu NY
Kyo Kasumi briefed the audience about samurai knights and unveiling
the main steps of their legendary fights.
Note that Kyo Kasumi is the first and only female stunt
coordinator and fight director in America specializing in TATE:
Japanese sword fighting and other Japanese combat styles.
After training and working with master Masatsugu Takase in Japan
for 15 years, she relocated to New York where she opened her own
TATE and stunt training dojo in White Plains in 2014.
The dojo has since become a training hub for a wide range of
students from professional actors to beginners and children.
In Baku, TATE Hatoryu NY flawlessly recreated epic battle scenes
of samurais, transporting spectators on a thrilling journey through
time.
Their dedication to preserving these sacred techniques was
evident in every fluid movement, every resounding strike that
echoed through the air, a testament to their unwavering commitment
to excellence.
The audience members were also invited to participate and engage
with artists in a dynamic and immersive performance.
As the final echoes of battle faded into the night, Kyo Kasumi
expressed heartfelt thanks to Azerbaijan for the warm embrace they
had received.
This gesture further solidified the bond between the performers
and the audience, creating a truly unforgettable experience for all
involved.
