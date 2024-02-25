Center For Creative People Established In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has launched a new project
"Urbanda görüşərik", Azernews reports.
The project of Center for Creative People aims to create a
platform for talented and creative people, ensure their advancement
and unlock their potential, and provide conditions for fruitful
activity.
Writers, poets, artists, sculptors, masters of applied arts, and
other creative personalities will take part in the event to be held
at Urban Center.
Exhibitions of project participants as well as fairs will be
organized as part of the event.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
