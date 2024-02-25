Azerbaijan Enters Top 5 Countries Of Inbound Tourism To Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Experts have named the most popular cities in Russia for
traveling during the February holidays. Moscow, St. Petersburg and
Sochi became the most popular cities for air travel for the
holidays in February 2024, Azernews reports citing
Tutu.
Top 10 most popular air travel destinations also include
Mineralnye Vody, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Tyumen and Samara. At
the same time, flights to friendly countries traditionally lead
among foreign destinations: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye and
Tajikistan.
"Russians will travel most throughout the country - cities of
the Russian Federation account for 81.2 percent of air bookings and
97.56 percent of rail trips. Among the most popular air
destinations are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kaliningrad and
Yekaterinburg," the study notes.
As for train travel, during the February holidays the largest
number of trips is planned to the two capitals, as well as to
Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don and Adler, Yekaterinburg, Simferopol,
Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod and Voronezh.
Note that 480, 000 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Russia last
year, which is 45.4% more than in 2022.
Azerbaijan entered the top 10 countries in terms of the number
of citizens visiting Russia. In general, the number of foreign
tourists who visited Russia last year increased by about 18.6%
year-on-year to 15.48 million people.
Last year, the most frequent visitors to Russia were citizens of
Kazakhstan - 3.16 million people (26.7% more compared to 2022). The
second line in this rating is occupied by citizens of Uzbekistan -
3.11 million people (51.8% more than in 2022). The third line is
occupied by Tajikistan - 2.15 million visitors (36.1% more than in
the previous year).
The next places are occupied by citizens of Kyrgyzstan (1.14
million people, 31.6% more than in 2022) and China (790 thousand
people, 6.1% more than in the previous year).
MENAFN25022024000195011045ID1107896795
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.