Azerbaijani Mod Presents Review Of Events Of Last Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has presented a review of the
events of last week, Azernews reports.
Footage:
MENAFN25022024000195011045ID1107896794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.