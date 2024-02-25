Awareness-Raising Campaign Highlighting Khojaly Genocide Held In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An awareness-raising campaign dedicated to the 32nd anniversary
of the Khojaly genocide has been launched in the UK's major cities,
London and Edinburgh.
The campaign involved a rally where vehicles equipped with
electronic boards displaying poignant messages related to the
Khojaly genocide traversed the central streets of London and
Edinburgh, Azernews reports.
These messages included powerful slogans such as "Justice for
Khojaly: Standing together for truth, remembrance, and justice",
"Never forget Khojaly: Honouring the victims of a tragic massacre",
and "Remembering the lives lost in a senseless act of
violence".
The rally captured the attention of local residents, shedding light
on the atrocities committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in
the town of Khojaly.
The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when
Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment
of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh
region and launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple
directions.
The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians,
predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the
massacre.
Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight
families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and
130 children lost at least one parent.
Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the
whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.
MENAFN25022024000195011045ID1107896793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.