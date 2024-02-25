February 25: A Memorable Day For PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Gujarat on Sunday, inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka, that will connect Okha to Beyt Dwarka island in Dwarka.

The four-lane cable-stayed bridge, referred as 'Sudarshan Setu' saw its ground-breaking ceremony in October 2017 by PM Modi and today the newly built structure came into existence. The state-of-the art bridge, connecting 'old and new' Dwarka, will open up many avenues for growth.

Interestingly, February 25 marks a historic and defining date in PM Modi's lifetime as this day marked his 'first entry' into the Legislative Assembly as a legislator.

Years ago, on February 25, 2002, Narendra Modi took oath as the member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly. A photo of the same has also been shared by X handle named 'Modi Archive', in which he could be seen apparently with some papers. Many tall leaders of the party, including Keshubhai Patel and other s could be seen accompanying PM Modi at that time.

As per Modi Archive, Narendra Modi took oath as Gujarat MLA, almost four months after he became Gujarat Chief Minister.

For the unversed, Narendra Modi contested his first election from Rajkot Assembly seat and defeated his rival by about 15,000 votes.

His election to the Assembly marked the beginning of a new era, not just the state for the whole country, as has been evident since 2014, when he moved to Centre.

PM Modi has also spoken about his fondness for the constituency as well as its people.

In a tweet, he said,“Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart. It was the people of this city who put their faith in me, giving me my first ever electoral win. Since then, I have always worked to do justice to the aspirations of the Janta Janardan.”

It may be noted that Narendra Modi remained Gujarat Chief Minister for four consecutive terms, from 2001 to 2014.

PM Modi also chose Rajkot for dedicating 5 AIIMS medical college to the nation. he five cities that will see upcoming AIIMS institutes include Rajkot, Mangalgiri, Bathinda, Kalyani and Rae Bareli.