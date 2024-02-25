Bigrock Motorsport Dominates Grand Finale Of Indian Supercross Racing League

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangalore, Feb 25 (IANS) Home team BigRock Motorsport emerged victorious in the inaugural season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), which concluded with a breath-taking Grand Finale here on Sunday. In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, BigRock Motorsport secured their place as the champions of the inaugural ISRL season.

The team dominated the Grand Finale, replicating their outstanding performances from earlier races.

Star athlete Matt Moss, riding the Kawasaki, clinched first place in the 450cc international race, solidifying his position as a true Supercross champion.

The 250cc international race was once again led by the formidable Reid Taylor of BigRock Motorsports as he showcased his prowess on the track. In the 250cc India Asia Mix category, the dynamic rider Thanarat Penjan of BigRock Motorsport, riding the Kawasaki, claimed the top spot, adding another feather to their cap.

The Grand Finale drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000+ spectators, taking the total physical attendance to over 30000+ for the season setting a new global record and creating an electric atmosphere.

The racing spectacle exceeded expectations, captivating the audience with high-speed action, daring manoeuvres, and nail-biting finishes. The event marked a new chapter in Indian motorsports, bringing together racing enthusiasts, distinguished guests, and top-notch riders from around the world.

As the inaugural season concludes, the CEAT ISRL looks forward to building on this success, continuing to provide a safe and competitive platform for riders of all ages and skill levels. The league remains dedicated to promoting youth development and environmental sustainability, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.