Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Leaves BRS, Joins Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) In a setback to opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad M. Srilatha and her husband and BRS Trade Union Chairman Shobhan Reddy joined the Congress on Sunday.

The couple formally joined the Congress at the party's state headquarters Gandhi Bhavan.

Congress in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi welcomed Srilatha and Shobhan Reddy into the party.

The couple alleged that the leaders who participated in the Telangana movement were not getting due recognition in BRS.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told media persons that unable to bear insults, BRS leaders are joining Congress. He assured that every leader joining Congress will be given due position in the party.

Srilatha and Shobhan Reddy had called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on February 13.

Shobhan Reddy is said to be keen to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket from Secunderabad constituency. Srilatha is the second BRS leader from Hyderabad to join Congress this month.

Former Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan had joined the party a few days ago. He is expecting Congress ticket from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, BRS corporator and former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasihuddin joined the Congress party.

Rammohan and Fasihuddin were Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively from 2016 to 2021. Their joining is likely to strengthen the Congress n Greater Hyderabad as it drew a blank in the region in the recent Assembly elections.