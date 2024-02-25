(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's financial scene is warming up to Javier Milei, the country's firm libertarian leader.



He aims to steer Argentina out of financial distress. Since starting in December, Milei has focused on strict cost-cutting due to the economic slump and the government's lack of funds.



After many years, this led to Argentina's first fiscal surplus in January, sparking hope among investors tired of financial mismanagement.



Not everyone likes Milei's approach. It has sparked protests from local leaders and unions. Yet, investors are showing interest.



This attention boosted Argentine bonds to their highest in four years and dropped the risk index to its lowest since 2022.



Mariano Sardans, an analyst, believes this growing confidence could strengthen the peso and ease tight currency rules.







Milei's team has worked hard to reduce last year's almost 3% fiscal gap. They cut expenses, added over $5 billion to reserves, and managed import debts with new 'Bopreal' bonds.



These moves have made investors hopeful that Milei will keep his promise to stabilize the economy. This is crucial as poverty rates might reach 60%, and public unrest is rising.



Javier Casabal, a strategy expert, notes to Reuters a significant shift in how investors view Milei's resolve to fix the economy.



A few weeks ago, this confidence was missing. Now, despite some concerns of going too far, the positive market reaction is clear.



Some bonds have reached their highest in four years but are still priced low.

Market Trust Grows in Milei's Plan

Argentina has defaulted nine times, with the latest in 2020 followed by a major debt rearrangement.



This history shows the ongoing risks. Yet, better exports and two months of trade surplus, thanks to improved grain production after a drought, offer a brighter view.



Measures to pull back excess pesos have helped the currency and lessened the difference between official and parallel exchange rates.



This optimism shows in stronger peso futures, suggesting investors expect less currency devaluation soon.



This is a turnaround from a significant drop in December. Analysts think the better fiscal balance might upgrade Argentina's debt ratings, though it would remain in the high-risk category.



Milei's government is also talking with the International Monetary Fund about Argentina's $44 billion loan.



They propose even stricter financial controls than the IMF. While it's too soon for rating upgrades, experts are watching Argentina's economic policy moves closely.



These efforts could play a key role in the country's financial recovery.

