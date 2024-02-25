Vasco Nears Carioca Semifinals With Win Against Volta Redonda

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vasco da Gama's recent 2-1 victory over Volta Redonda propels them toward the Carioca Championship semifinals.



This win, secured on Saturday at Estádio Kléber Andrade, boosts Vasco to 19 points, placing them fourth, just shy of Botafogo.



On the other hand, Volta Redonda, stuck in a five-game rut without wins, sits ninth with nine points.



The match kicked off with Vasco showing dominance, cheered on by a packed crowd. Efforts from David and a notable save against Puma Rodríguez set the tone.



Yet, Volta Redonda found their stride post-break, challenging Vasco with close calls, including a near-own goal that rattled the post.



Vasco's persistence paid off just before half-time when Zé Gabriel headed in a Payet free-kick. The second half was equally tense.



Volta Redonda pressed hard, but Vasco countered effectively despite a missed opportunity by David.







The game's pace didn't drop, leading to an equalizer from Volta Redonda, only for Vasco to regain the lead through Vegetti amid box chaos.



A critical turn came when MV was red-carded for a foul on Medel, a decision backed by VAR that reduced Volta Redonda to ten players.



Vasco capitalized, managing the game till the end.



Now in a strong position for the semifinals, Vasco's path includes an upcoming Copa do Brasil match against Marcílio Dias and a yet-to-be-scheduled Carioca clash with Portuguesa.



This victory underscores Vasco's resilience and adeptness at navigating crucial moments, setting a foundation for their championship aspirations.

