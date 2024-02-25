Botafogo’S Fresh Start Sparks Hope

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo's recent win marks a resurgence in its campaign for the Libertadores' third phase, shortly after Tiago Nunes's dismissal.



The team faced many challenges, including protests and the pressure to do well in both the Campeonato Carioca and the Libertadores .



They played against Audax and won 2-0. This win, in the second-to-last round of the Campeonato Carioca, was crucial.



Diego Hernández and Janderson scored the goals. Fábio Matias temporarily led the team, shining a light on the younger players.



These players seemed unaffected by the recent stress, which was a big advantage.



Botafogo played with a mix of regular and reserve players, with an important Libertadores game against Aurora soon. This strategy paid off.



The team played in a nearly empty stadium and against a weaker team. Kauê and Hernández were standout players.







Their performance was key to Botafogo' success during a tough time.



Kauê, playing as a midfielder, didn't score but set up two goals. He assisted Hernández and then Janderson. His play reminded many of his earlier promise.



Hernández also had a standout game, scoring for the first time for Botafogo and showing great potential.



On the other hand, Tiquinho Soares, despite his earlier success, struggled. He has been under fire from fans and didn't show much improvement in this game.



The team also faced a challenge on the left wing after Victor Sá left and Jeffinho was injured.



Matias chose Savarino for this position, which worked well with Marçal, who was back from injury. This choice seemed to work well for now.



The low attendance at the game reflected fan disappointment. Botafogo is not in the best position in the State championship and had just drawn with Aurora in the Libertadores.



However, this win brings hope. Even without a permanent coach, the team's spirits are up. This could be the turning point they need.

