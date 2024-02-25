Eduardo Bolsonaro Calls Out Brazil’S Judicial Overreach At CPAC 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At CPAC 2024 in Washington, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro highlighted Brazil's judicial overreach.



CPAC 2024 was held from February 21-24, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, marking a significant gatherin of conservative leaders and supporters.



This event attracted conservatives globally, including Donald Trump and Javier Milei. Bolsonaro called for a U.S. congressional hearing on Brazil.



He described how authorities wrongly accused various individuals of terrorism without proof.



He criticized the judiciary and media for misrepresenting innocent citizens as threats, leading to censorship and persecution.



Bolsonaro named victims like Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, Filipe Martins, and Ludmila Lins Grilo.







He noted journalists Allan dos Santos, Rodrigo Constantino, and Paulo Figueiredo faced exile for their criticism.



He stressed the unjust detention of thousands, spotlighting legal battles against his father, Jair Bolsonaro .



Bolsonaro urged the world to notice São Paulo's pro-democracy protests, calling for global support.



Finally, he sought international aid to reveal this oppression, pushing for the dissemination of Brazil's situation and a U.S. hearing.



His plea emphasized the need for unity in advocating for justice and democracy.

Background

Bolsonaro's speech at CPAC 2024 reflects growing concerns about democracy in Brazil. This event marked a significant moment, connecting Brazilian issues with a global audience.



The mention of specific cases aims to personaliz the impact of judicial overreach. His call to action seeks to leverage international influence for domestic change.



Historically, Brazil has faced challenges balancing judiciary power and political rights. CPAC 2024 provided a platform for Bolsonaro to voice these issues.



The appeal for a U.S. congressional hearing underscores a strategy to gain international support.



Bolsonaro's efforts highlight the global nature of the fight for democracy and justice.

