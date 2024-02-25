Brazil’S Cargo Theft Climbs: Nearly Two Incidents Per Hour In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil experienced almost two cargo thefts per hour, totaling over 17,000 incidents, a 4.8% increase from 2022, ranking it second globally behind Mexico.



Overhaul's "Annual Cargo Theft Report" highlights this surge, stressing the need for improved security.



Daily tracking by Overhaul, compared with state security data, shows a concerning trend.



Experts believe shifts in consumer habits, economic changes, and informal markets drive theft increases.



The report suggests a return to patterns seen from 2010 to 2013, when thefts spiked alongside GDP growth.



Businesses felt a R$1.2 billion ($240 million) hit from thefts in 2022. Demand for stolen goods fuels this rise, impacting supply chains.



BBM Group's Antonio Wrobleski notes that poor road conditions and inadequate security compound the issue.







Firms like BBM Logistics invest heavily in security, with costs reaching 2-3% of gross revenue. Measures include insurance, real-time tracking, and surveillance cameras.



Yet, the challenge persists, pushing costs onto consumers and raising Brazil's logistical expenses.



Overhaul forecasts a 1-2% increase in thefts for the current year. The market reacts by passing on costs, affecting prices across the board.



Theft timing, now more common during the day, points to evolving criminal strategies. This shift necessitates ongoing vigilance and innovation in combating cargo theft .

Background - Brazil's Cargo Theft Climbs

Cargo theft in Brazil, escalating with e-commerce's rise, highlights longstanding issues like economic instability and infrastructural gaps.



This trend not only burdens businesses with higher insurance and operational costs but also inflates consumer prices, adding to the "Custo Brasil."



Addressing this requires stronger law enforcement, infrastructure upgrades, and new technologies, emphasizing the need for collective action to enhance security and reduce the economic impact of thefts on Brazil's economy.

