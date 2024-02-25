UAE Pres., Vice Pres. Congratulate Kuwait On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum congratulated Kuwait and its people on their National Day.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, in a post on his X account on Sunday, expressed his well wishes to the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing Kuwait and its people more progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed tweeted his congratulations on his X account as well, extending his sincerest wishes and hoping for Kuwait to remain a symbol of peace and stability. (end)

